villanova

On his terms: Collin Gillespie, after injury, returning to Villanova for a 5th year

Thanks to an NCAA provision, Collin Gillespie is returning for a 5th year at Villanova.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

After injury, Gillespie wants to leave Villanova his way

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Life can change in an instant.

And Villanova's Collin Gillespie has experienced that firsthand.

"It was a blessing in disguise, honestly COVID was, and myself getting injured. Obviously, I feel like if I was healthy, I would have went and tried to pursue my dreams at the next level," Gillespie said.

After tearing his MCL before the Big East Tournament last year, the point guard from Huntingdon Valley chose to take advantage of a special provision that the NCAA made because of the pandemic and came back to Villanova for a fifth season.

"It wasn't too hard of a decision to make," Gillespie said. "I had to do what was best for myself and that was giving myself another year here, just to get healthy. I can obviously improve as a player still and as a man."

The campus is quiet these days. But while most students are home celebrating summer, Gillespie has been at Villanova rehabbing.

He was just cleared for contact; it's a small victory in what has been a long journey, one which he hopes leads him right back to where he was headed in the first place.

And where does he see himself next year?

"Hopefully in the NBA, I mean that's my goal. And it's always been a dream of mine," Gillespie said. "Obviously right now my focus is getting healthy, getting prepared for this season. I came back because I want to get healthy and I want to win."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsvillanovavillanovacollege basketball
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VILLANOVA
Villanova using leaf blowers to prepare for PSU at Beaver Stadium
Villanova student, fmr. Penn lacrosse player among 5 killed in crash
Mikal Bridges' mother reflects on son's journey to NBA finals
Villanova will require COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fall semester
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News