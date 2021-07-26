On his terms: Collin Gillespie, after injury, returning to Villanova for a 5th year

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Life can change in an instant.And Villanova's Collin Gillespie has experienced that firsthand."It was a blessing in disguise, honestly COVID was, and myself getting injured. Obviously, I feel like if I was healthy, I would have went and tried to pursue my dreams at the next level," Gillespie said.After tearing his MCL before the Big East Tournament last year, the point guard from Huntingdon Valley chose to take advantage of a special provision that the NCAA made because of the pandemic and came back to Villanova for a fifth season."It wasn't too hard of a decision to make," Gillespie said. "I had to do what was best for myself and that was giving myself another year here, just to get healthy. I can obviously improve as a player still and as a man."The campus is quiet these days. But while most students are home celebrating summer, Gillespie has been at Villanova rehabbing.He was just cleared for contact; it's a small victory in what has been a long journey, one which he hopes leads him right back to where he was headed in the first place.And where does he see himself next year?"Hopefully in the NBA, I mean that's my goal. And it's always been a dream of mine," Gillespie said. "Obviously right now my focus is getting healthy, getting prepared for this season. I came back because I want to get healthy and I want to win."