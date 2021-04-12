be kind

Be Kind: Kindness calendar brings community together

By
PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new campaign in Chester County is encouraging everyone in the community to be kind.

Dolores Winston is the community program superintendent of Phoenixville.

She is leading the charge with a Kindness Calendar.

Each day of the week is dedicated to a different cause.

Fridays are reserved for essential workers.

Winston posts photos of her visits to frontline heroes on Facebook.

"I get a nice little card. I put a nice little gift card in there, and I thank them for their service," Winston said.

Winston leads the borough's "Communities That Care" program.

Families can purchase lawn signs that read "Together We Can Raise the Village" to show their support.

