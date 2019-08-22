community journalist

A week of freedom from disabilities at Camp Independence

WORCESTER, Pa. -- It's a week of swimming, archery, wiffle ball, painting, and overall fun for these adults with disabilities.

Since 1971, Camp Independence has been facilitating freedom for this community. Held by MossRehab, it is Pennsylvania's only overnight recreation program for adults with physical disabilities. The campground with a swimming pool and baseball field is located at Variety Club Camp and Development Center.

It is made possible by gracious volunteers, many of which are students. Some have volunteered for several years while others have been helping bring smiles to this community for decades.

The Camp is also the recipient of the prestigious Recognition Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Rehabilitation Facilities.

To learn more, visit their site.
