Checking out Zen gardens and parks and beer gardens you have to try

This week on FYI Philly, we are finding our Zen in gardens and parks galore. Some old, some new and one where you can get above it all. Plus we visit a rooftop garden that might just be training the next generation of growers and chefs. And we serve up a six-pack of beer gardens to explore.

Plus, we're celebrating a cult classic, 60 years of "The Blob." FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.

PHS Farm for the City
Thomas Paine Plaza (Municipal Services Building across from City Hall)
1401 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Open daily June 15-Sept. 29: M-F: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat./Sun.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Farm for the city | Schedule of events
EMBED More News Videos

The place where plants are forced for the Philadelphia Flower Show is open for viewing.

PHS Meadowbrook Farm
Fans of the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show may have heard of Meadowbrook Farm. It's the place where plants are forced for the show. Now PHS is opening up the estate home and grounds to the public for the first time ever. The gardens are open to the public to visit for free. No appointment necessary. Weds.-Sat.: 12-6 p.m. Extended hours and programs on Thursdays until 8 p.m.

PHS Meadowbrook Farm | Calendar
1633 Washington Lane, Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-887-5900
EMBED More News Videos

In Center City, there's a brand new park where you can get above it all!

Rail Park
Just a few blocks north of City Hall, there's a brand new park where you can get above it all.

Rail Park | Facebook
Entrances are at 13th & Noble Streets (wheelchair accessible) & a staircase on Callowhill Street between 11th and 12th Streets
Park open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
EMBED More News Videos

The Southwest Philadelphia garden is the oldest botanic garden in North America.

Bartram's Garden
Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philly is a hidden gem, an urban oasis, and the oldest botanical garden in the country.

Bartram's Garden
5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-729-5281
EMBED More News Videos

The amazing grounds now include an expanded beer garden with some exclusive brews on tap.

Longwood Gardens: Victory Brews
Take a look inside the expanded Longwood Gardens Beer Garden and see how they use their own fruit to brew some exclusive beers in conjunction with Victory Brewing Company.

Long Wood Gardens Beer Garden | Facebook
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Open Thurs.- Sat. 4-9 p.m. Illuminated Fountain Performance: Thurs.-Sat. 9:15 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Beer Gardens have become immensely popular, so we rounded up a six pack of options for your visiting pleasure.

Six-pack of Beer Gardens
Beer gardens have become a summertime staple in Philadelphia. We rounded up a six pack of options for you to try.

Uptown Beer Garden
1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-397-3308

PHS Popups | South Street popup | | U-City popup
1438 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103; 36th & Filbert St,
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Pentridge Station Beer Garden | Facebook
5110-5120 Pentridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19143
(267) 225-7790

Parks on Tap | Facebook

Fishtown Hops | Facebook
1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(877) 477-3715

Admiral's Tavern | Facebook
On the deck of Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum's
211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655
EMBED More News Videos

We check out what's on the menu at a pair of outdoor eateries serving up good food with a great view.

Outdoor Eating
Alicia takes us to two outdoor dining experiences that bring the garden into the city.

Harper's Garden | Instagram: @harpersgarden215
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Morgan's Pier | Facebook
221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123

EMBED More News Videos

On the roof of the Sofitel Hotel, the chef is partnering with students from Girard College

Sofitel Rooftop Garden
The Hotel Sofitel Philadelphia is partnering with students from Girard College on a rooftop garden that might be training the next generation of chefs and growers.

Hotel Sofitel Philadelphia
120 S 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-569-8300
EMBED More News Videos

Phoenixville prepares for an invasion of the '50s Sci-fi cult classic!

BlobFest
It's been 60 years since the cult classic Sci-fi flick The Blob was released and put Phoenixville on the movie-making map. You can re-live the Sci-fi flick at the annual Blobfest, July 13-15.

Blobfest | Facebook
The Colonial Theater | Colonial Facebook
227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460
EMBED More News Videos

'Star Wars', Eagles Super Bowl celebration headlines July at the Mann. David Murphy reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 1, 2018.

FYI Loves the Arts: July at the Mann
Events at the Mann | Facebook
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-546-7900
EMBED More News Videos

Shelter Me: Horse and Goat Yoga Farm. David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 30, 2018.

Shelter Me: Horse and Goat Yoga
In this week's Shelter Me, David Murphy takes us to the farm where you can do your downward dog and cat and cow with the farm's horses and goats.

Horse & Goat Yoga Farm
1537 Dillon Road, Maple Glen, PA, 19002, US
Horse and goat yoga sessions every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m
----------
