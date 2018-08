PHS Farm for the City

This week on FYI Philly, we are finding our Zen in gardens and parks galore. Some old, some new and one where you can get above it all. Plus we visit a rooftop garden that might just be training the next generation of growers and chefs. And we serve up a six-pack of beer gardens to explore.Plus, we're celebrating a cult classic, 60 years of "The Blob." FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.Thomas Paine Plaza (Municipal Services Building across from City Hall)1401 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102Open daily June 15-Sept. 29: M-F: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat./Sun.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Fans of the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show may have heard of Meadowbrook Farm. It's the place where plants are forced for the show. Now PHS is opening up the estate home and grounds to the public for the first time ever. The gardens are open to the public to visit for free. No appointment necessary. Weds.-Sat.: 12-6 p.m. Extended hours and programs on Thursdays until 8 p.m.1633 Washington Lane, Jenkintown, PA 19046215-887-5900Just a few blocks north of City Hall, there's a brand new park where you can get above it all.Entrances are at 13th & Noble Streets (wheelchair accessible) & a staircase on Callowhill Street between 11th and 12th StreetsPark open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. dailyBartram's Garden in Southwest Philly is a hidden gem, an urban oasis, and the oldest botanical garden in the country.5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19143215-729-5281Take a look inside the expanded Longwood Gardens Beer Garden and see how they use their own fruit to brew some exclusive beers in conjunction with Victory Brewing Company.1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348Open Thurs.- Sat. 4-9 p.m. Illuminated Fountain Performance: Thurs.-Sat. 9:15 p.m.Beer gardens have become a summertime staple in Philadelphia. We rounded up a six pack of options for you to try.1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103215-397-33081438 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103; 36th & Filbert St,Philadelphia, PA 191045110-5120 Pentridge St., Philadelphia, PA 19143(267) 225-77901001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125(877) 477-3715On the deck of Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum's211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106215-413-8655Alicia takes us to two outdoor dining experiences that bring the garden into the city.31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123The Hotel Sofitel Philadelphia is partnering with students from Girard College on a rooftop garden that might be training the next generation of chefs and growers.120 S 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103215-569-8300It's been 60 years since the cult classic Sci-fi flick The Blob was released and put Phoenixville on the movie-making map. You can re-live the Sci-fi flick at the annual Blobfest, July 13-15.227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 194605201 Parkside AvePhiladelphia, PA 19131215-546-7900In this week's Shelter Me, David Murphy takes us to the farm where you can do your downward dog and cat and cow with the farm's horses and goats.1537 Dillon Road, Maple Glen, PA, 19002, USHorse and goat yoga sessions every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.