VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- Law enforcement students at Cumberland County Technical Education Center got a taste of their future careers today.
It was at their 6th Annual Law Enforcement Rodeo, where local agencies came together to give them a hands-on experience with drones, K-9s, robots and more.
These agencies included the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Vineland Police Department, Millville Police Department, Bridgeton Police Department, NJ Department of Corrections, Atlantic County Police K-9 Training Academy and the N.J. State Police.
Law enforcement inspires next generation in South Jersey
