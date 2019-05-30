Law enforcement inspires next generation in South Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- Law enforcement students at Cumberland County Technical Education Center got a taste of their future careers today.It was at their 6th Annual Law Enforcement Rodeo, where local agencies came together to give them a hands-on experience with drones, K-9s, robots and more.These agencies included the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Vineland Police Department, Millville Police Department, Bridgeton Police Department, NJ Department of Corrections, Atlantic County Police K-9 Training Academy and the N.J. State Police.