community journalist

Law enforcement inspires next generation in South Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- Law enforcement students at Cumberland County Technical Education Center got a taste of their future careers today.

It was at their 6th Annual Law Enforcement Rodeo, where local agencies came together to give them a hands-on experience with drones, K-9s, robots and more.


These agencies included the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Vineland Police Department, Millville Police Department, Bridgeton Police Department, NJ Department of Corrections, Atlantic County Police K-9 Training Academy and the N.J. State Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistfestivaleducationk 9policestudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Buddies learn together at Elmwood Park Zoo
Philly Girls Jump shows us the ropes!
Pork Roll Festival sizzles with flavor in Trenton
Beautiful 50th Memorial Day Service at Triton High School
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
AccuWeather: More Storms Tonight; Quiet Weather Returns Friday
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Tornado hits at border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties Wednesday
Storm damage in Montgomery County
16-year-old dies while kayaking in Levittown
Show More
Man, 73, critical after hit-and-run in Kensington
Teen arrested after lockdown at Winslow Township High School
Doylestown residents begin cleanup after Wednesday's storm
R. Kelly facing 11 new counts of sex charges in Chicago
2 rescued from capsized boat off Atlantic City
More TOP STORIES News