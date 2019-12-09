Musser family brightens Delaware neighborhood with Christmas light show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4936428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ever wonder how your neighbors pull off those crazy front-lawn light shows? 6abc takes you inside the famous holiday-themed house in Warminster, PA.

NEW CASTLE, Del. -- The Musser family lives in a quaint home in one Delaware neighborhood like any other, except their front lawn is a famous holiday hot spot!It's all thanks to Jake Musser, who began designing a music and lights show on the exterior of his house when he was about 13 years old. 8 years later, he has evolved the technology and made the show a spectacular for the whole tri-state area.Each year's show is different from the last. Jake says he starts designing in the summer. Each bulb that changes color is the result of a detailed choice made to match the music and momentum at that moment in the show. At the end of October, the family begins decking the house in technology that speaks to computer software.The 13-minute-long show includes 5,000 LED lights choreographed to every beat of the music. Guests can pull right up and tune their radios into the station that broadcasts the songs in real-time. The show will run on evenings throughout this holiday season at 6 Hudson Court in New Castle, Delaware. Shows run every half hour from 6:00 to 9:00pm Sunday through Thursday and go for an extra hour on Friday and Saturday.Watch our video to see Jake take us behind the scenes of the holiday magic!