Philly Pops kick off festivities on eve of July 4

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Patriotic tunes play against the backdrop of America's birthplace.The Philly Pops serenaded hundreds of people on the eve of July 4th, and for Ann and Bernie Gor, from Houston, this is a new tradition."The singing, I feel so excited, proud to be American!" said Gor.Thousands of tourists flock to Philadelphia every July 4th. For the last three Saturdays for July 4th weekend in the city, hotels have been nearly sold out."We know Philadelphia continues to grow in popularity as a must place to be for 4th of July," said Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. "This is the busiest week for visits and Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell."There's no exact number of the economic impact for the holiday weekend in the city, but record visitation numbers from 2018, reveal the average per day last year was $33 million.That's from restaurants, to hotels and shopping and sales tax."4th of July is special in Philadelphia because this is the birthplace of our nation, and we're here to have a good time," said Al Brown.