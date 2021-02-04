Wawa, Sheetz unite for Polar Pop Challenge to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Register as a "Burrr-tual" (Virtual) Plunger, make a $20 donation to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania and commit to raise $50 at www.PAPolarPop.org

Fill your water balloon with cold water, find a good spot to take a picture or video and pop it!

Share your pop picture or video on social media using #PAPolarPop and #FreezinForAReason, challenging 5 friends to make a donation and complete the Polar Pop challenge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Pennsylvania rivals are teaming up for a good cause and you can take part.Wawa and Sheetz are taking the Polar Pop Challenge to support the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.Instead of the annual tradition of jumping into frigid water, this year the Special Olympics is asking participants to pop a cold-water balloon over their heads.Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz and Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens took the Polar Pop together, along with store associates, in a social media video. Then they challenged their customers."We invite our customers to have some fun supporting an organization that is making a significant impact in our community," Gheysens said.Every "pop" will support continued sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes.Here's how you can take the plunge:"Now more than ever, it is critical we continue to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania, who trains, inspires and transforms the lives of nearly 20,000 athletes every year," Sheetz said.Both convenience store companies have pledged a $5,000 donation to the organization.