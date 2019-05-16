community journalist

Women Against MS fighting for patients in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Hundreds gathered to donate and show their support for those in the Greater Philadelphia Area battling MS.

The banquet at the Crystal Tea Room featured guest speakers such as Lori Reiner, Chief People Officer at EisnerAmper, and Camerone Parker McCulloch, supermodel, MS advocate and philanthropist.

McCulloch shared her story of diagnosis and survival, having to hide her illness to maintain a career in modeling. After suffering in secret for some time, she revealed that she has multiple sclerosis to the world. She says it has helped her break down barriers and raise money to find a cure, which could save her life.

Women Against MS is a part of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and operates out of the Greater Delaware Valley Area. To learn more, visit their site.
