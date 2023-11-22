Sondheim's 'Company' coming to Forrest Theatre, performing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Company" runs from November 28 through December 10 at the Forrest Theatre.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cast of "Company," which opens at the Forrest Theatre on November 28, will also perform at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The five-time Tony award winning show is about a woman named Bobbie who is celebrating her 35th birthday.

"You would think it's just like any other birthday, except for the fact that she is single, unmarried, and has no kids, and all of her friends happen to be married," says Britney Coleman, who plays Bobbie.

For her birthday, Bobbie gets company.

"Her ex-boyfriends are kind of in the mix too," Coleman says. "All of them just happen to show up on this 35th birthday and just insert their opinions into her life."

In Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical comedy from 1970, Bobby was a man. But for the revival in 2021, they flipped the script.

"I got to play it on Broadway," Coleman says. "That was really the first time that Sondheim had approved a woman playing Bobbie. Marianne Elliott, our wonderful director, took this idea to Stephen and said, 'Hey, Bobbie being a woman turning 35 is even more relevant than it has ever been. When it's a woman, we have a biological clock."

This is one of the last shows Sondheim saw on Broadway before he passed.

When the revival won five Tony awards, so did the Kimmel Cultural Campus, as a producer.

"It's really fun and very, very funny," Coleman says.

Coleman was on tour here in Philadelphia earlier this year as Barbara in "Beetlejuice" at the Academy of Music. She has family here and is thrilled to return to the stage in our city.

"I'm really excited," she says. "I love Philly audiences."

"Company" runs from November 28 through December 10 at the Forrest Theatre. For tickets and information on the show, visit KimmelCulturalCampus.org.

And you can see the stars perform in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday beginning at 8:30 a.m. on 6abc.

For more information on the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, visit 6abc.com.