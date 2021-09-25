Officials: Second suspect wanted in fake contractor scam on elderly in Delaware County

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County say they have arrested one person and are looking for another in a scam targeting senior citizens. The victims are out of thousands of dollars on fake home improvement projects.Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Brookhaven Chief of Police Michael Vice announced charges Thursday against two individuals in connection with the contracting scam.John Cassidy, 48, of Yonkers, New York, is in custody. Thomas Kenny, 23, is still being sought.Officials say Kenney is believed to be driving a pickup truck with a fifth wheel.Both men have been charged with violations of the Pennsylvania Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, as well as theft.Investigators determined that the pair had used spray paint to seal driveways making many of them look worse.Action News spoke with Leo Bogdenavage, who lives with his elderly father, who was a victim.The scammers did not properly seal Bogdenavage father's driveway or sidewalk."I was really kind of like blown away. I was expecting to see something done," said Bogdenavage.Brookhaven Borough Police Chief Michael Vice added, "Some people call them Irish travelers, they're from Ireland and England, they come over here for the sole purpose of committing these crimes.Vice says these people have taken thousands of dollars from elderly residents up and down the East Coast, including preying on some of Brookhaven's most vulnerable residents aggressively pressuring senior citizens to pay thousands of dollars in cash only."A couple of people that I've spoken to that are victims said this is my retirement money, and I thought I was getting quality work done that's going to last for years. They're lucky if it's going to last through the next rain, so it's just sad," said Vice.Police work to get the victim's money back, but they need the public's help.If you have been a victim, Brookhaven police want to hear from you.Currently, police are getting calls from victims as far as New York.Police say there are ways to know if a company is reputable. This company, Chester County Paving and Masonry, is not."Don't rush in, do a little bit of homework and investigate. You shouldn't rush in on a whim saying yes to any type of work, and you can go onto the Attorney General's website to see if they're a reputable business, which in this case they are not," said Vice.John Cassidy, a citizen of Ireland, is in the country on an expired visa. His bail was set at $100,000 cash.If you have been a victim or have any information, contact Brookhaven police.