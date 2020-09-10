Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: 15-month-old is 'Ace' of this Philadelphia family

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's Morning Moms, age is nothing but a number for this Philadelphia family.

Brian and Mariam's son, Ace, may only be 15-months, but they know this time is imperative to his learning.

During the pandemic, the couple decided to put a renewed focus on building Ace's creativity at home.

They've found the best way to do that is through games, music and exercise.

"So me and Mariam, we emphasize conversation during dinner, even with Ace. He's young now but we instill that conversation while eating, and just deep conversations throughout the day," Brian said.

Brian and Mariam also started a YouTube channel to help other parents navigate the new normal.

They say it has been fun and rewarding.
