Morning Moms: Gennaro family brings humor to time at home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's Morning Moms, one family is keeping a sense of humor while they're stuck at home.Candi Gennaro and her husband Mark have been working from home, and they are making the most of their extra time with their family.Candi plans big surprises on the weekends, like a "trip to Hawaii" where she transformed their backyard into an island oasis.They hosted their own family field day and walked the red carpet for an outdoor movie night.For their "Sunday Fancy Feast," the family dresses up and eats a fancy dinner together.The togetherness doesn't end there! They also make masks together to donate in the community.