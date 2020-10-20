Morning Moms: Ann Lipcsey lets her positive outlook shine

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County mother's positive outlook is shining through, during this extra challenging time.Ann Lipcsey's son, Jack, has autism and ADHD.She's helping him through his 5th grade virtual learning in the Pennsbury School District, while she's working full-time as a wedding planner.The single mother wakes up early, to get a few hours of work in before school starts.She then works every break, lunch and into the evening.Ann has to sit with Jack while he's online learning and that hasn't been easy.With so much time focused on her child, Ann says shes found herself skipping when heading out the door for grownup work.And she's been trying to find time for her own mental health, while balancing it all.Ann is thankful to be able to work from home and says the teachers are doing an amazing job.