Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Ann Lipcsey lets her positive outlook shine

By
LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County mother's positive outlook is shining through, during this extra challenging time.

Ann Lipcsey's son, Jack, has autism and ADHD.

She's helping him through his 5th grade virtual learning in the Pennsbury School District, while she's working full-time as a wedding planner.

The single mother wakes up early, to get a few hours of work in before school starts.

She then works every break, lunch and into the evening.

Ann has to sit with Jack while he's online learning and that hasn't been easy.

With so much time focused on her child, Ann says shes found herself skipping when heading out the door for grownup work.

And she's been trying to find time for her own mental health, while balancing it all.

Ann is thankful to be able to work from home and says the teachers are doing an amazing job.

Morning Moms: Send us your submissions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbucks countychildrencoronavirusaction news morning moms
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Morning Moms: Striking a balance to make it work
Morning Moms: A teacher, grateful for this time with her young son
Morning Moms: A momager with a mission
Morning Moms: Baking up some fun with the family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
4 arrested following carjacking in Hunting Park
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
AccuWeather: Warm and a Bit Humid
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
Our America: Living While Black
High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots
Show More
Temple helping to ID cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients
Fatal crash on I-95 in Delaware County ruled homicide
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Violent purse snatching caught on video
Ertz expected out 3-4 weeks; Sanders likely out vs. Giants
More TOP STORIES News