Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to more than 50K; with nearly 2,500 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday said there are 825 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 50,092.

LIVE VIDEO: Pennsylvania officials provide coronavirus update

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, the department reported 14 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,458 in Pennsylvania.

"As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."

There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
  • Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

  • 1% are aged 13-18;

  • Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

  • Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

  • Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

  • 27% are aged 65 or older.


Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There have been no pediatric deaths to date from COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 3,084 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers

