More than $6.5 million in fake money from Russia seized at Philadelphia airport

The phony currency was bound for Chicago.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized more than $6.5-million in counterfeit money.

It arrived on Monday at Philadelphia International Airport from Russia, officials said.

The fake currency was bound for Chicago.



CBP officers seized a combined $6,511,294 in counterfeit U.S. currency that arrived in five packages.

"These latest parcels were manifested as 'Play Money for Monopoly.' The notes were marked as prop money -- which federal law considers as counterfeit currency -- but the notes too closely resembled authentic U.S. currency," the Philadelphia CBP said in a release Thursday.

The phony money has been turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

According to the Secret Service, counterfeiting currency is often used to finance illegal activities, including financial fraud, narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and attacks against our nation's financial systems.



