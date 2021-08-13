Couple gets married at hospital in Calif., their baby born next day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6333337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This COVID-19 unit helped a nurse say "I do" after her wedding was canceled.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. Countless special events, especially weddings have been delayed or canceled. For one Bay Area couple 'tying the knot' came with several big surprises.Jeff Nunes and his now-wife Fatima have been together for 12 years and have been trying for a baby for some time. They had planned to have their wedding last year but delayed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their luck in both areas changed recently. Fatima found out she was pregnant and earlier this week the couple got married."When I walked in to get married to my wife. Just her, myself, and a witness, there was a whole ceremony planned for us!"But Jeff was not at a chapel, he was at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco. A pregnant Fatima began having health issues with her kidney and bladder, they went to the hospital, and there was talk that the baby could come at any time."The patient mentioned that she would like to get married before having birth," said UCSF's Deedee Pubien who is the unit director of the Birth Center at the hospital. Nurses and doctors decided to surprise the couple with a small outdoor wedding at the hospital's garden courtyard on the 3rd floor this past Tuesday."I'm standing there on the edge of the carpet with rose pedals that nurses and doctors threw down and she comes out and has a wedding gown on and she is pregnant of course. Eight months pregnant looking beautiful, amazing, and she starts crying then I start crying with joy," says Jeff."Seeing their faces, seeing the smiles and their tears but out of joy that was the best moment," said Pubien.And while the non-alcoholic sparkling cider toast was special, what happened around 24 hours after this was the icing on the cake. Fatima went into labor, which lasted into Thursday when she gave birth to their son Logan."I'm a dad, I'm happy, and I don't think there are any words that can explain that. Just happiness, pure happiness," says Jeff.Logan was born four and a half weeks premature but according to dad, he's healthy, happy, and beautiful. As for Jeff's recommendation to others."Don't give up. we didn't think it was going to happen and it did, and we are blessed, and we prayed and we were given a wonderful blessing in our life that we are going to nurture and take care of," says Jeff.