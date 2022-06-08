court case

Officials: Mother pleads guilty in connection to shooting death of daughter in Montgomery County

On March 19, 2021, Daisy Vasquez's 13-year-old son shot his younger sister inside the family's Upper Providence home.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Montco mom pleads guilty in connection to shooting death of daughter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County mother will face jail time in connection to the shooting death of her 12-year-old daughter.

In a courtroom Wednesday, Daisy Vasquez, 31, pleaded guilty to felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.

On March 19, 2021, Vasquez's 13-year-old son shot his younger sister inside the family's Upper Providence home.

Investigators say Vasquez asked her son to get her handgun from her car.

Vasquez was sentenced to serve 90 days to 12 months in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

At 90 days, she will be placed on house arrest at 8.5 months, followed by four years probation that involves mental health treatment and not owning or possessing a firearm.

Vasquez must also comply with family court custody order involving her son.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycourtcourt casechild shot
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COURT CASE
Delco man pleads guilty to felony charge in riot at US Capitol
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Jury reconvenes for Depp-Heard trial deliberations
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
TOP STORIES
South Street shooting: Photos released of another person of interest
SEPTA cashier carjacked on her way to work; suspects sought
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Pa. man drowns at Jersey Shore days after missing swimmer recovered
Police: Bank robbery suspect crashed, spilled cash in Bellmawr
AccuWeather: Late Night Downpours; Clearing Out By Dawn
Trump, 2 kids to sit for depositions in NY civil case in mid-July
Show More
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Circle of life: Orphaned turtles set free by kids in NJ
Man shot, wounded in Overbrook Park
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
More TOP STORIES News