Officials: Mother pleads guilty in connection to shooting death of daughter in Montgomery County

In a courtroom Wednesday, Daisy Vasquez, 31, pleaded guilty to felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.
On March 19, 2021, Vasquez's 13-year-old son shot his younger sister inside the family's Upper Providence home.
Investigators say Vasquez asked her son to get her handgun from her car.
Vasquez was sentenced to serve 90 days to 12 months in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
At 90 days, she will be placed on house arrest at 8.5 months, followed by four years probation that involves mental health treatment and not owning or possessing a firearm.
Vasquez must also comply with family court custody order involving her son.
MORE TOP STORIES: