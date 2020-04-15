How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantined

GROCERIES AND OTHER SUPPLIES

TAKEOUT OPTIONS

AT-HOME RECIPES

HOW TO WORKOUT AT HOME

HOME & GARDEN PROJECTS

FULL FYI PHILLY EPISODES

During these tough times, we could all use some help getting the supplies we need and finding ways to feel like ourselves again. In recent weeks, FYI Philly has been showcased a variety of quarantine resources that can help you navigate the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home orders.So whether you're looking for eggs, a workout or even that hard-to-find roll of toilet paper, we have you covered.If you can't get your favorite bottle from the state liquor stores online, these local distilleries and breweries are ready and able to fill the void. And you can choose from wine, beer and liquor, with contact-less delivery and pickup options.The couple behind these South Philly spots has partnered on a popup market on East Passyunk Avenue. Call ahead to place your order for everything from pre-prepared meals, fresh-from-the-oven baked goods and desserts to grocery items like eggs, pasta, wine, hand sanitizer and yes, even toilet paper. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Call ahead to place your order: 215-551-5000.1537 S. 11th Street , Philadelphia, PA 19147Iron Hill Breweries throughout the region are making pizzas and burgers for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. You can grab a six-pack or growler to go but you also can get grocery essentials like toilet paper, milk, eggs, butter and fresh produce. You also can pick up a DIY Pizza Kit and cook it at home.Philadelphia is a foodie town and there's a campaign to help struggling restaurants stay afloat. It's called #SAVEPHILLYEATS, a digital hub where local chefs can offer special culinary experiences, most redeemable once the crisis is over, to generate some much-needed revenue for the restaurants now.Imagine opening a new restaurant at the start of the coronavirus shutdown. This hot dog spot did, and it's thriving while serving first responders and hot dog fans.It's a pizza party at Dock Street with takeout and DIY pies on the menu! Plus, you can also stock up on its award-winning craft beer!Vegan-ish is a new West Philly sandwich spot serving the expanding vegan market as well as pescatarian items for the less-strict vegan crowd.Gina Gannon takes a spin in the kitchen with Natalie Filippone, a registered dietitian from Acme Markets, to put a new twist on a classic side dish.Gina Gannon takes a spin in the kitchen with Natalie Filippone, a registered dietitian from Acme Markets, to put a new twist on a classic side dish.Your gym is closed? Join the club. But lucky for you, there are online workout courses you can do from the comfort of your home.From virtual hot yoga classes to water bottle curls, we check out how the Action News team is improvising workouts in their home gyms.The Pennsylvania SPCA and Main Line Animal Rescue are teaming up for the first Good Dog Jog: A Fur-tual 5k Run/2k Walk. Just sign up and log your miles with your pooch between now and Saturday, April 18th. Money raised goes to the PSPCA's Emergency Relief Fund.Your backyard is your oasis. Whether it's stocking a window box or pulling up the backyard, now is the perfect time to head outside and start digging in the dirt.