CVS expands COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- CVS is expanding coronavirus testing Friday to 45 more stores in New Jersey, and 29 more in Pennsylvania.
Patients must register online to book an appointment and meet CDC criteria to take the self-swab test.
Self-swab tests at participating CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations will be available to individuals meeting CDC and state criteria who register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
RELATED: List of COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:
CVS Pharmacy, 7000 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002
CVS Pharmacy, 2801 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA 19407
CVS Pharmacy, 3811 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem, PA 19020
CVS Pharmacy, 6050 Sterners Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017
CVS Pharmacy, 70 West Steuben Street, Crafton, PA 15205
CVS Pharmacy, 599 Bell Tavern Boulevard, Downingtown, PA 19335
CVS Pharmacy, 3519 Nazareth Road, Easton, PA 18043
CVS Pharmacy, 141 West Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341
CVS Pharmacy, 863 Baltimore Pike, Glenn Mills, PA 19331
CVS Pharmacy, 1530 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, PA 19440
CVS Pharmacy, 2110 Spring Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601
CVS Pharmacy, 730 Newark Road, Landenberg, PA 19350
CVS Pharmacy, 2333 Welsh Road, Landsdale, PA 19446
CVS Pharmacy, 3 South Pennell Road, Lima, PA 19037
CVS Pharmacy, 385 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543
CVS Pharmacy, 6706 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
CVS Pharmacy, 1803 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105
CVS Pharmacy, 10901 C Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116
CVS Pharmacy, 6150 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
CVS Pharmacy, 3780 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
CVS Pharmacy, 3300-10 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
CVS Pharmacy, 7065 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19127
CVS Pharmacy, 351 West Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465
CVS Pharmacy, 923 Providence Road, Secane, PA 19018
CVS Pharmacy, 409 Harleysville Pike, Souderton, PA 18964
CVS Pharmacy, 455 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974
CVS Pharmacy, 1200 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, PA 19382
CVS Pharmacy, 1849 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701
CVS Pharmacy, 820 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17403
The additional new testing sites in New Jersey include:
CVS Pharmacy, 557 South Atlantic Avenue, Aberdeen, NJ 07747
CVS Pharmacy, 2311 Route 206, Belle Mead, NJ 08502
CVS Pharmacy, 5000 Route 42, Blackwood, NJ 08012
CVS Pharmacy, 440 Union Avenue, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
CVS Pharmacy, 3313 Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ 08203
CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104
CVS Pharmacy, 1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
CVS Pharmacy, 9 Berlin Road, Clementon, NJ 08021
CVS Pharmacy, 380 Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
CVS Pharmacy, 1300 Woodlane Road, Eastampton, NJ 08060
CVS Pharmacy, 65 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
CVS Pharmacy, 1133 Inman Avenue, Edison, NJ 08820
CVS Pharmacy, 8 Eden Avenue, Edison, NJ 08042
CVS Pharmacy, 798 Route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822
CVS Pharmacy, 74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026
CVS Pharmacy, 200 Route 33, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619
CVS Pharmacy, 524 Mullica Hill Road, Harrison, NJ 08062
CVS Pharmacy, 3391 Highway 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
CVS Pharmacy, 470 Route 36, Highlands, NJ 07732
CVS Pharmacy, 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527
CVS Pharmacy, 15 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
CVS Pharmacy, 253 Gordon's Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726
CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
CVS Pharmacy, 483 Route 79, Marlboro, NJ 07751
CVS Pharmacy, 27 Morristown Road, Matawan, NJ 07747
CVS Pharmacy, 137 Route 70, Medford, NJ 08055
CVS Pharmacy, 508 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
CVS Pharmacy, 2257 US Highway 1 South, North Brunswick, NJ 08823
CVS Pharmacy, 5740 Berkshire Valley Road, Oakridge, NJ 07438
CVS Pharmacy, 911 Highway 35, Ocean Township, NJ 07712
CVS Pharmacy, 2988 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
CVS Pharmacy, 394 Broadway, Passaic, NJ 07055
CVS Pharmacy, 4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken, NJ 08109
CVS Pharmacy, 4 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro, NJ 08536
CVS Pharmacy, 900 North New Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232
CVS Pharmacy, 881 State Highway 206, Princeton, NJ 08540
CVS Pharmacy, 2281 Route 33, Robbinsville, NJ 08691
CVS Pharmacy, 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078
CVS Pharmacy, 11 Theatre Centre Street, Sparta, NJ 07871
CVS Pharmacy, 77 Route 206, Stanhope, NJ 07874
CVS Pharmacy, 1357 Lakewood Road, Toms River, NJ 08753
CVS Pharmacy, 1200-1248 Greenwood Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609
CVS Pharmacy, 2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township, NJ 08230
CVS Pharmacy, 3629 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361
CVS Pharmacy, 1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094
Rite Aid and Walmart also recently announced expanded testing in the Garden State.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Governor Wolf to allow outdoor dining in yellow phase; issues new guidance on professional sports
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Owners of Bellmawr, New Jersey gym that reopened early file suit in federal court
Consumers discuss cancellation rights amid COVID-19
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
CVS expands COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News