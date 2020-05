CVS expands COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- CVS is expanding coronavirus testing Friday to 45 more stores in New Jersey, and 29 more in Pennsylvania.Patients must register online to book an appointment and meet CDC criteria to take the self-swab test.Self-swab tests at participating CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations will be available to individuals meeting CDC and state criteria who register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.The additional new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:CVS Pharmacy, 7000 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002CVS Pharmacy, 2801 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA 19407CVS Pharmacy, 3811 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem, PA 19020CVS Pharmacy, 6050 Sterners Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017CVS Pharmacy, 70 West Steuben Street, Crafton, PA 15205CVS Pharmacy, 599 Bell Tavern Boulevard, Downingtown, PA 19335CVS Pharmacy, 3519 Nazareth Road, Easton, PA 18043CVS Pharmacy, 141 West Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341CVS Pharmacy, 863 Baltimore Pike, Glenn Mills, PA 19331CVS Pharmacy, 1530 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, PA 19440CVS Pharmacy, 2110 Spring Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601CVS Pharmacy, 730 Newark Road, Landenberg, PA 19350CVS Pharmacy, 2333 Welsh Road, Landsdale, PA 19446CVS Pharmacy, 3 South Pennell Road, Lima, PA 19037CVS Pharmacy, 385 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543CVS Pharmacy, 6706 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050CVS Pharmacy, 1803 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105CVS Pharmacy, 10901 C Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116CVS Pharmacy, 6150 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120CVS Pharmacy, 3780 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147CVS Pharmacy, 3300-10 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145CVS Pharmacy, 7065 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19127CVS Pharmacy, 351 West Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465CVS Pharmacy, 923 Providence Road, Secane, PA 19018CVS Pharmacy, 409 Harleysville Pike, Souderton, PA 18964CVS Pharmacy, 455 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974CVS Pharmacy, 1200 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, PA 19382CVS Pharmacy, 1849 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701CVS Pharmacy, 820 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17403The additional new testing sites in New Jersey include:CVS Pharmacy, 557 South Atlantic Avenue, Aberdeen, NJ 07747CVS Pharmacy, 2311 Route 206, Belle Mead, NJ 08502CVS Pharmacy, 5000 Route 42, Blackwood, NJ 08012CVS Pharmacy, 440 Union Avenue, Bridgewater, NJ 08807CVS Pharmacy, 3313 Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ 08203CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104CVS Pharmacy, 1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034CVS Pharmacy, 9 Berlin Road, Clementon, NJ 08021CVS Pharmacy, 380 Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816CVS Pharmacy, 1300 Woodlane Road, Eastampton, NJ 08060CVS Pharmacy, 65 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020CVS Pharmacy, 1133 Inman Avenue, Edison, NJ 08820CVS Pharmacy, 8 Eden Avenue, Edison, NJ 08042CVS Pharmacy, 798 Route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822CVS Pharmacy, 74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026CVS Pharmacy, 200 Route 33, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619CVS Pharmacy, 524 Mullica Hill Road, Harrison, NJ 08062CVS Pharmacy, 3391 Highway 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730CVS Pharmacy, 470 Route 36, Highlands, NJ 07732CVS Pharmacy, 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527CVS Pharmacy, 15 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035CVS Pharmacy, 253 Gordon's Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade, NJ 08052CVS Pharmacy, 483 Route 79, Marlboro, NJ 07751CVS Pharmacy, 27 Morristown Road, Matawan, NJ 07747CVS Pharmacy, 137 Route 70, Medford, NJ 08055CVS Pharmacy, 508 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060CVS Pharmacy, 2257 US Highway 1 South, North Brunswick, NJ 08823CVS Pharmacy, 5740 Berkshire Valley Road, Oakridge, NJ 07438CVS Pharmacy, 911 Highway 35, Ocean Township, NJ 07712CVS Pharmacy, 2988 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857CVS Pharmacy, 394 Broadway, Passaic, NJ 07055CVS Pharmacy, 4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken, NJ 08109CVS Pharmacy, 4 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro, NJ 08536CVS Pharmacy, 900 North New Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232CVS Pharmacy, 881 State Highway 206, Princeton, NJ 08540CVS Pharmacy, 2281 Route 33, Robbinsville, NJ 08691CVS Pharmacy, 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078CVS Pharmacy, 11 Theatre Centre Street, Sparta, NJ 07871CVS Pharmacy, 77 Route 206, Stanhope, NJ 07874CVS Pharmacy, 1357 Lakewood Road, Toms River, NJ 08753CVS Pharmacy, 1200-1248 Greenwood Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609CVS Pharmacy, 2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township, NJ 08230CVS Pharmacy, 3629 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361CVS Pharmacy, 1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094Rite Aid and Walmart also recently announced expanded testing in the Garden State.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus