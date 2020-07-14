Philly Proud

Philly Proud: Bucks County musicians giving back during COVID-19 pandemic

By and Heather Grubola
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County, Pennsylvania natives and lifelong musicians, Joey DeNoble and Keith Garner have been friends since middle school and have strengthened this friendship through music. But, once COVID-19 hit, things became more difficult.

"It's changed it drastically actually because all the gig workers and independent contractors, all people, music and band stage, cruise, musical shows, they all lost work during this," said DeNoble.

Realizing the need for live music and normalcy, Garner thought up an idea. They began playing in the parking lots of any hospital or store that would have them, but it turned into something much more.

"The amount of nurses, therapist doctors and stuff like that that have reached out, it's been heartfelt just figuring out what they really been going through on the front lines," said Garner. "We didn't realize music would be such a helpful thing in a time of such despair."

They've become quite the popular duo. So far, they've played well over 100 shows, and sometimes even up to four shows in a day. They strive to leave a lasting and positive impression on front line workers.

"It's really lifted a lot of people up," said Garner.

"The feeling that or the response that we got just using our gifts for just lifting people up was enough for me," said DeNoble.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybucks countypennsylvania newsentertainmentsocietycoronavirusmusiccommunityfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Medical worker using skating passion to connect with youth
Special education teacher helps students during pandemic
South Jersey nurse joins community in saving beloved school
Philly Pride: Mobile boutique goes virtual during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows what led up to controversial restraint in Allentown
Videos show large block party despite COVID-19 guidelines
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Bucks family finds bees in their house, honey dripping from the walls
Mother speaks out after son dies saving swimmers in Ventnor
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Show More
2 of area's largest school districts prepare reopening plans for fall
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Taxes are due July 15. Here's what you should know
Act of kindness by NJ police officer caught on camera
Suspect held without bail as search continues for Amish teen
More TOP STORIES News