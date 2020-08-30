Plymouth Whitemarsh High School students rallying for fall sports football season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6394438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For students and parents of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, it just seems so unfair. The School District has voted to allow all Fall Sports except for football.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For a second time in three days, parents, student-athletes and coaches are rallying at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School asking for the chance to play football."I don't think it's fair, there's futures on the line. People are trying to get into college," said Dylan Duran a senior at the school.Instruction for the Colonial School District will be completely virtual for the start of the school year.The school board made the decision to allow all fall sports to play except football, citing the county's recommendation. Parents and students say that just isn't fair.It wasn't the only "Let Us Play" rally happening Sunday evening.At Upper Merion Area Middle School, students are asking for the opportunity to play any fall sports.The Upper Merion School Board will vote Monday to determine what will happen with the fall sports season. With a virtual learning plan already set in place for students through January 4, Sunday night parents and students want to make it clear: they want a choice when it comes to fall athletics."It's something that you look forward to your whole life, especially me as a senior, your senior season of high school sports. It would just be a shame, it's scary thinking it might not happen. We worked our whole lives, you snap your fingers and it could be gone," said senior, Stefano Nikolaou.