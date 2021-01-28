It's a waiting game as states can't meet vaccine demand: 'I'm told I'm number 19,769 in line'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10073852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A team of nurses helped the CEO of Philly Pretzel Factory walk again after he contracted the coronavirus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of residents in the tri-state area are waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine, but state and city officials are saying that there are not enough doses available for everyone who is eligible right now.Just as the site to register for the vaccine in Atlantic County, New Jersey went live, Christopher Carroll learned it would be a while before his 68-year-old diabetic mother, Andrea, would get an appointment."I'm told I'm number 19,769 in line," said Carroll. "Forty-five minutes into waiting, I get a notification saying sorry all of the appointments are taken."Carroll and his mother were one of 45,000 people to log onto the site when booking opened. It's a snapshot of the surging demand for a limited vaccine.AtlantiCare, which schedules appointments for the Atlantic County Regional COVID Vaccination Megasite, said in a statement, "The first shipment of vaccines for the megasite was enough for us to provide 975 doses at the Convention Center. The supply we received this week of slightly more than 3,000 doses has enabled us to schedule 480 appointments a day from today through February 2."With limited online access, Delores Wharton in Wilmington, Delaware says residents in her senior apartment building have been scrambling to get info on where to sign up."We never knew about the registration, we never knew about the number," said WhartonLong lines have been the story at vaccination sites around the region.The Biden Administration says it will be months before everyone gets a vaccine, but has promised to increase supply.While there is hope in sight, Carroll will keep trying."We look every day. I'm on the phone, morning noon and night," said Carroll. "Really it's a shame because it's now a dog eat, dog world for vaccines and it really shouldn't be."Read the full statement released by AtlantiCare on vaccine distribution: