Department of Public Health recalls certain at-home COVID tests in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued a recall for certain at-home COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

Officials stated that city residents who received what they believe to be Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests should check the lot number on the box.

If the lot number reads "COV2110012," officials say to throw the tests away and pick up replacements.

Image provided by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health

People can collect new tests from one of five resource hubs around the city. Their locations are listed here.

The Department of Public Health stated that during a routine check, staff recorded an unknown lot number on Flowflex tests.

Upon investigation, officials discovered that this lot number was not listed on the FDA's shelf-life extension website.

Authorities later confirmed that these tests were not authentic, according to the department.

Once the discovery was made, tests were removed from distribution and officials say they are working to notify those that may have received them.

Approximately 105,000 test kits were found to be invalid, and authorities say roughly 4,000 invalid test kits were distributed through the Department of Public Health.

"One of the most important things that Philadelphians can do to prepare their families for the fall and winter COVID season is to have at-home testing kits on-hand," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "It's important to have faith in those tests, so we want to make sure that every test out there is valid and correct."

Now, officials say they are conducting a full inventory check of all COVID-19 tests in stock to ensure they are valid. They are also developing procedures to confirm lot numbers and expiration dates.