Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new executive order gives Pennsylvania renters and homeowners much needed extended relief. The announcement was made by Governor Tom Wolf Thursday afternoon.No evictions or foreclosures can proceed until July 10, but be aware this does not let renters or homeowners off the hook from making payments."No one should have to worry about losing their home during this emergency. So today I signed an executive order that will suspend foreclosures and evictions until July 10th," said Governor Tom Wolf.Court eviction proceedings were scheduled to begin in Pennsylvania once again on Monday, May 11, but the new executive order gives homeowners and renters an additional sixty days of relief.However, Wolf says, "Rent and mortgage payments are still due. So, if you don't make payments, you could be accruing back owed amounts as well as late penalties.Which means if you can't make payments, you need to talk to your landlord or bank and come to an agreement on how you will eventually pay."Rent will still be due but landlords need to work with residents to make sure that will be possible," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro."Most of my tenants have been out of work," said Ed Edge of West Philadelphia.Some landlords tell the Troubleshooters they are being proactive and reaching out to their tenants and offering a reprieve on making payments."I told all of them, if you can pay, feel free, but please don't stress out about it," said Edge.And the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has negotiated with the P.A. Apartment Association to make a clear recommendation to its members."Don't evict tenants until after they've had the opportunity to recover from this emergency," said Shapiro. "I've also asked the PAA to go further and extend grace periods for late payments and waive late fees for those impacted financially and create payment plans for residents."Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's list of renters' rights and responsibilities