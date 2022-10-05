Cardiac arrest survivor teams up with employer to teach CPR

"If someone gets immediate CPR, you can triple their chance of survival," said a training center coordinator at Jefferson Health.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kevin McGowen thought it was just going to be another Tuesday afternoon at NFI Industries in Camden, New Jersey. He works there as Director of Claims and Resolution, but three years ago, he suffered a cardiac event and needed help.

He was clinically dead for 8 minutes. As co-workers sprung into action and initiated CPR, another co-worker got a defibrillator and put that to use.

"Without their efforts and the safety culture at NFI Industries, I wouldn't be here today," says McGowen.

To bring awareness to the importance of CPR in the workplace, at home, or anywhere, the American Heart Association and NFI Industries teamed up to hold classes for hands-only CPR for their employees.

"If someone gets immediate CPR, you can triple their chance of survival," says Training Center Coordinator at Jefferson Health, Maureen Green. "Learning CPR is not a gift for yourself but for your family as most arrests happen in your home. Don't be a bystander, be a try-stander."

McGowen says he wouldn't be alive without the life-saving efforts of his co-workers.

"My two pieces of advice are if you're a company it helps if you believe in safety. It helps save lives having classes like these to teach CPR. And to enjoy the moment. Because you don't know when it could go away," he said.