Driver killed after car flips over in crash on the Roosevelt Blvd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash on the Roosevelt boulevard that left a man dead.

This happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Fox Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 51-year-old man was behind the wheel when he crashed into another vehicle, causing his car to flip over.

Medics rushed the man to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The other driver was not injured in the crash.

No arrests were made.
