Police: Two officers are hospitalized after crash in Fairmount Park

Officials say a police cruiser and another vehicle collided.

Saturday, March 30, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were hospitalized following a crash in Fairmount Park.

The Action Cam was on the scene at the intersection of Belmont and South Georges Hill Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the police cruiser and another vehicle collided.

We are awaiting an update on the officers' condition.

It is unclear if anybody inside the other car was hurt.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the crash.

