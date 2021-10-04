FYI Philly

Crème Brulee Bistro & Café is baking the best of France all over Philadelphia

By Chandler Lutz
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Creme Brulee Bistro & Café is known for keeping it in the family.

The Tapia brothers grew up in Mexico and moved to New York City where they started in the restaurant industry as dishwashers.

Now, they are business owners in Philadelphia.

Armando, Alejandro and Dario have opened three Creme Brulee Bistro locations across the city in the past five years.

The bistro bakes fresh bread and pastries daily as well as offering specialty coffees.

A hit of course is the creme brlué but they also offer other French desserts such as Paris-brest and macarons. Their first location in Pennsport offers classic French cuisine and a weekend brunch option featuring Nutella crepes and a twist on eggs benedict.

Dario Tapia, the chef, credits their success to "the way we do everything... we do it with love and passion."



Creme Brulee | Facebook
Multiple Locations:
1800 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
618 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
1828 East Passyunk Ave, PA 19148
