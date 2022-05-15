crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Charles Campbell Jr.?

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Charles Campbell Jr.?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities hope the public will recognize a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.

Authorities don't know why anyone had a reason to kill Charles Campbell, Jr.

"All indications that we got for Mr. Campbell was that he was a caring father, a son, a brother and was well-loved by the family and his friends," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

On Saturday May 15, 2021, Campbell was in the area of the 7400 block of Fayette Street when police were called for reports of a person with a gun.

"It happened at 9:58 p.m., 9:50 p.m. police responded to the scene. Charles was lying on the ground in the rear driveway suffering from gunshot wounds," Montecalvo said.

Campbell, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Released surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a 'Civil Regime' logo on the front upper chest and across the back.

He was reportedly last seen running west on Washington Lane and south on Thouron Avenue.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"Anybody who has this information to help solve this crime can call 215-546-TIPS," said Montecalvo.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount airy (philadelphia)crime fightersgun violenceshootingunsolved crime
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Elgin Battle?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Daniel "Danny" Puskas?
Crime Fighters: Where is Sherline Johnson?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Noel Pena?
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: A Bit Warmer, Still Humid Sunday
10 killed in mass shooting at NY supermarket; gunman arraigned
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Shootings leave 21 injured near NBA gatherings, prompting curfew
Trump backs Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP governor primary
Police: Man found dead on street in Tioga-Nicetown
Police: Shooting leaves man critically injured in Kingsessing
Show More
Man critical after shooting in Hunting Park
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Man charged with manufacturing ghost guns, meth in Delco
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
Investigation: Some tenants taking advantage of eviction moratorium
More TOP STORIES News