Crime Fighters: Who killed Markel Davis?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man stepped outside of his girlfriend's house and was gunned down overnight. Now his mother is asking for help to find his killer."Markel was 24-years-old, he was the father of a 6-year-old. He was a brother, a good friend to anyone that knew him. He loved everyone," said Kyonna Davis.Davis says she feels lost without her son.On Tuesday, January 5, Davis had just walked outside his girlfriend's house along the 100 block of Farson Street in West Philadelphia.His mother said at 3:20 a.m., two men approached Davis and shot him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The men fled the scene on foot."He didn't deserve to get hunted down and murdered the way he did," she said.His mother believes her son was targeted."My son was getting threats before he passed away," she added. "From what I'm hearing, it's all over love. Someone loving someone, my son loving someone, and a person couldn't let her go, fatal of attraction."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."I think it's senseless. No one, no human being, is the creator. They have no right to take no one's life," Davis said.