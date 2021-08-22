Crime Fighters: Who killed Anthony Abel?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was gunned down in his own home, and now his family wants answers.Karen Adams said her son, Anthony Abel, had a standing family phone call with his cousins every morning and evening.Adams said on Friday, April 17, 2020, they got worried when they hadn't heard from Abel for a few days."That's when the alarm sounded for my brother. And when he got up there, he couldn't get in. the screen door was locked, but the front door was wide open," she said.Abel lived along the 200 block of Montana Street in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section. Family members went over there around 10:30 p.m.Adams says when they went inside and went upstairs, they found the 45-year-old in a chair in his room.He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead. Adams said he had been dead for a couple of days."He was killed on Tuesday the 14th, and we didn't find him until the 17th," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."Somebody, taking my son's life like this, you're not God, you're not the jury. So for you to just take somebody's life like that this is not right at all," she said.