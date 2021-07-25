Crime Fighters: Who killed Anthony Warren?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local law enforcement hopes the public can help them solve a 15-month case of a murder involving a 25-year-old Philadelphia man.Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission says he gets upset when he talks about the number of murder victims Philadelphia has had."Every life matters," Montecalvo said. "I deal with these families every day. They come into our office, and you think you heard the story. But it doesn't get any easier."He calls it a senseless loss of life, and unfortunately, 25-year-old Anthony Warren is another victim of gun violence.On Sunday, March 15, 2020, police were called to the 7800 block of Gilbert Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section at 8:19 p.m."They observed the male who is later identified as Anthony Warren suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, and approximately 8:30 p.m. that evening, he was pronounced dead," he said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."It's tough, you know, hearing these people talk about their loved ones. But you know, it's got to stop. I don't know how, but it has got to stop," said Montecalvo.