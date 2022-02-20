crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Rickie Morgan?

Carol Smail says she is adamant about finding her daughter's killer and bringing that person to justice.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother mourning the loss of her daughter knows her daughter lived a troubled life. But says that's no excuse for what happened to her almost six years ago.

Rickie Morgan came to the Philadelphia area from Pittsburgh with dreams of show business.

"She was, I guess, trafficked if you would say out there," said Smail. "Someone suggested that she be in a rap video as a dancer."

Smail said that didn't happen, and Morgan's life took a dark turn.

"Unfortunately, she became addicted to heroin," she said. "She apparently became a prostitute or a sex worker in order to supply her drug habit."

On the night of Saturday, July 16, 2016, the 35-year-old was on the 1900 block of East Cumberland Street in Philadelphia's West Kensington section.

Police were called for the reports of screaming just before 11:30 p.m.

"She was hit in the head with a brick, and her throat was slashed," Smail said. "She ran for about a block and a half before she died."

Police found Morgan along the 2400 block of Jasper Street. She was naked and had multiple slash wounds.

Police believe the man seen in a surveillance photo may be responsible for Morgan's attack and several others around the same time.

He is said to be riding a black or blue bicycle.

"Please, if you know anything come forward," Smail said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

