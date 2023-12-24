80-year-old woman gunned down inside Philadelphia home; killer still sought

Rose Goodman, 80, had an open-door policy when it came to her son's friends.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 80-year-old woman was gunned down inside her Philadelphia home just a few months ago.

Now, her son wants to know why someone would target her and he needs the public's help in solving her murder.

"A lot of our friends didn't grow up with two parents, and so you know it was kind of, you know, my mom and my dad kind of took on that role," said Rose's son Alan Goodman.

A large group of family and friends stayed in touch with Rose regularly. When calls to her home went unanswered, her family knew something was wrong and asked for a wellness check.

At 10 p.m. on September 7, the fire department found Rose shot inside her home along the 5700 block of Broomall Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

"When an 80-year-old woman who did nothing but love her family, friends, and the community her entire life is brutally murdered in her home, we as a society cannot and should not accept this," said Lt. Hamilton Marshmond with Philadelphia police back in September.

Police believe the shooter broke in through a basement window.

"Multiple attempts were made to get into the back window. So this person really took their time to try to find a weak spot to get in," said Alan.

Rose's family says nothing appeared to be missing. The motive behind this crime is still unknown.

"I think what it was, was that they realized that she was there by herself and so they just took advantage of that," said Alan.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I would say if you know something, I would just urge you to say something. I mean you are protecting a heartless killer," said Alan.