Man gets gunned down in Philadelphia, family searches for shooter with 'distinctive limp'

The victim's mother says the suspect has a unique feature.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man helping a woman through a personal issue in Philadelphia was gunned down back in 2021.

His mother, who is still searching for answers, says his kind heart is what led to his death.

Craig Hatchett's mom says he always wanted to do right by others.

"He was always helping people, always Mr. I-gotta-help-this-person," said Marcia Hatchett.

She believes that's what he was doing the night he was killed.

"He had recently met a young lady and she had been in a situation that was kind of like a domestic violence type thing," she said.

Just after midnight on July 21, 2021, Hatchett was shot multiple times on the 1800 block of North 26th Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, he was with her. I believe he was with her that evening," his mom said.

Hatchett's mother was able to view unreleased surveillance video from that night and she says the suspect has a unique feature.

"You can see this man, you can't see him clearly, but you can clearly see that he has a distinctive limp," she recalled.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.