SEPTA driver shot, killed in Philadelphia roughly 5 years ago; gunman still sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving mother is marking yet another year without her son.

She says he was a SEPTA driver in Philadelphia and a loving individual who shied away from violence.

On September 10, 2018, 43-year-old Wilfred Johnson was heading home from work when he was shot and killed.

"It's going on five years and I have heard nothing, not anything. Nothing," said his mother Priscilla Johnson.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. along the unit block of North Millick Street in West Philadelphia.

The SEPTA driver was found by police suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Wilfred was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His mother believes he was targeted.

"Two weeks prior to that he got into an altercation with someone who happened to show up at his job. Nobody knows who this person was," she said.

Priscilla said she didn't know how many people Wilfred touched until he was gone.

"He left a lot of hurt souls, a lot of hurt hearts down here," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the TWU Local 234 is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I wish no harm to this person who did this to my son. I have forgiven you. But I just want justice to be served," said Priscilla.