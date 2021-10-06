Cuba Libre celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with hope, help for Cuba

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As many celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Action News is shining a spotlight on local small businesses.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Philadelphia's Old City section is marking the month with a Cuban-inspired celebration of hope and help for the homeland.
They put together a special three-course, prix-fixe Esperanza Menu.
Esperanza means hope.
They are also featuring the Esperanza Sparkling Mojito as part of this special menu.
A portion of each cocktail will benefit a nonprofit advocating for change in Cuba's political system.
They hope this will help those back on the island who are struggling politically, socially, and economically after recent uprisings.
"We donate part of the proceeds to Cuba Decide, an organization and a nonprofit that helps bring political awareness to what's going on in Cuba right," said Guillermo Pernot, a chef-partner at Cuba Libre.
The $39, three-course meal runs through October 15 to coincide with the culmination of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Pernot says they wanted this celebration to mean something, so they created a way to come together for delicious food while helping those in need in the homeland at the same time.
