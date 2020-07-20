Cuba Libre has been transformed to a tropical oasis for outdoor dining

After nearly four months closed, one of the oldest restaurants in Old City has reopened its doors with a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience.With no indoor dining allowed, the city let the restaurant build a deck over a parking lane. Known as a parklet or streetery, it's covered in lush tropical plants.The chef took advantage of the downtime to create some new authentic Cuban dishes for the menu like the Picadillo Cubano, Enchilada Cubana and the shrimp cocktail.10 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102215-627-0666