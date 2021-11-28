Cyber Monday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

The spread-out savings opportunities don't mean shoppers should wait to shop in anticipation of better deals to come -- amid supply chain complications due to the pandemic, this season's most in-demand items could sell out quickly.
"My number one tip: Shop now," said Sheri Lambert, assistant professor of marketing at Temple University in Philadelphia. "Order that special gift for that special someone today. And even then, anticipate and expect the worst - but hope for the best."
Hulu
Get the Hulu (ad-supported) plan for 99 cents a month for 12 months. Deal ends 11/29. Terms apply.*
Walmart
Like last year, Walmart will spread out its savings to multiple events in November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone's holiday shopping lists. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.
Walmart Store Locations
Best Buy
The Cyber Monday 2021 sale at Best Buy is November 29, 2021. Even though the sale is called "Cyber Monday," at Best Buy, the sale begins earlier, on Saturday. Cyber Monday deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs, phones or gaming consoles are available online and in stores. Purchases made October 18, 2021, through January 2, 2022, have an extended return period through January 16, 2022, exclusions apply
Best Buy Store Locations
Target
Holiday Price Match Guarantee: Target purchases made between 10/10 and 12/24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down any time on or before 12/24. Some exclusions apply.
Target Store Locations
Kohl's
Kohl's Cyber Monday sale savings event kicks off 11/29.
Kohl's Store Location
Macy's
Shop all Cyber Monday specials online or in stores
Macy's Store Location
Bed Bath & Beyond
Some deals have already started.
Home Depot
Homedepot.com Cyber Monday deals begin Monday 11/29
Home Depot Store Locations
BJ's
Online Cyber sales start Thanksgiving. Early Bird Savings: available Nov. 4 - Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last/Black Friday Savings: available Nov. 16 - Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last/5-Day Deals: available Nov. 25 - Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last/Cyber Week: begins Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last
Dick's Sporting Goods
Offering Best Price Guarantee
Dick's Store Locations
More Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon
Amazon has already released some early-bird deals, as well as deals on Apple products.
LLBean
The clothing retailer even has an entire page dedicated to cautioning customers about longer shipping times and supply chain issues.
Chewy
The pet supply retailer has already sold out of some of its early Black Friday deals, but is still advertising sales on pet food, cat litter, and dog treats.
Vans
Find a Vans store
AT&T
Find an AT&T store
Big Lots
Find a Big Lots store
DSW
Find a DSW store
eBay
GameStop
Find a GameStop store
JCPenney
Find a JCPenney store
T-Mobile
Find a T-Mobile store
Verizon
Find a Verizon store
Zales
Find a Zales store
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
*Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.