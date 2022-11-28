Cyber Monday sales expected to continue breaking online shopping records

Black Friday sales raked in a record $9.12 billion in just online sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday marks the 17th year since Cyber Monday was first introduced in 2005.

But this time around lots of stores have been offering deep discounts much earlier.

Following record-breaking Black Friday sales, experts are predicting another huge day.

"With inflation being top of mind for consumers, it really is an opportunity for them to take them at the best prices available," said Vivek Pandya, the lead analyst for Adobe Digital Insights.

But Cyber Monday is forecast to be even bigger, with expected sales of $11.2 billion, up 5.1% over last year.

The biggest online sales day ever.

"We tend to buy more things online this time of year just because of the crowds," said Rebecca Rosenau from Voorhees, New Jersey.

Pandya says much of the growth in sales is driven by online purchases of electronics, apparel and toys.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the time for the best deal on computers and furniture.

"It's really showing stable levels of demand in online retail and it's indicative of the strong discounts they are able to get this season," said Pandya. "Discounts will start to get weaker as we get past Cyber Monday."

With inflation pushing prices up, people like Donna McAfee says she needs these deals.

"Everything was on sale, I can't believe it," said McAfee of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. "I got boots for 40% off. I'm shocked. I thought it was all over on Friday."

The hunt for deals is far from over. Pandya says he is not sure how long this momentum will continue.

If you plan to shop Monday, experts recommend shoppers use price comparisons to make sure you're getting the best deal.