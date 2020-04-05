Business

Wisconsin dairy farmer dumps 56K pounds of milk: 'no one's buying it'

GREANLEAF, Wisc. -- A Wisconsin dairy farmer said he was forced to dump 56,000 pounds of milk on Friday because no one is buying it.

Mark Mueller owns Mueller Dairy Farm in Greenleaf.

The milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows will rot, Mueller told WFRV.

Mueller said he's worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers from getting their milk to the market.

He also says the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product.

"It's really depressing," said Mueller. "It's like all your hard work just running down the drain."

Dairy groups in Wisconsin are now calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide help through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsinoutbreakmilkcoronavirusagriculturepandemiccovid 19 pandemicfarmingcovid 19 outbreakdepartment of agriculturecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News