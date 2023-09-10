'I just want him to be caught': Ex-roommate opens up about living with escaped murder convict

The search continues for escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search continues for escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil, escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire, and jumping from a roof.

While the initial search was focused on Pocopson Township, near Longwood Gardens, police are now searching for the escapee in northern Chester County, near Phoenixville.

The convict was spotted overnight in the area after police say Cavalcante stole a van and drove to the homes of former associates to ask for help.

None of the former associates were home.

Doorbell footage now shows him clean-shaven and wearing a green sweatshirt, black baseball cap, and green prison pants.

Action News spoke with Cavalcante's former roommate, Franco, about what it was like to live with the convicted murderer for four months.

Cavalcante moved out just a day before he stabbed his ex-girlfriend.

Franco says he never thought his former roommate would do something like that.

"Super quiet guy, working hard every day, leaving the house around 5 or 6 in the morning. Coming back around 7, 8, sometimes 10 p.m. He'd take a shower and go to bed, so I didn't see him much," said Franco. "Now I have anxiety because of this, and I was anxious again this week. I told my friends I haven't been sleeping well."

"I said 'Let me see if I can help somehow,' and I talked to police for an hour," he continued. "I just want him to be caught."

Franco also said he's here to help police in any way that he can so Cavalcante is no longer a threat to the public.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante.

If you have any information, call 911.

