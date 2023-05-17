Man killed alongside family in Connecticut crash identified as Temple University student

He was one class short of earning his bachelor of general studies degree, according to the university.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old Philadelphia resident who died in an out-of-state car crash over the weekend has been identified as a Temple University student.

Daniel Contreras Francisco died along with three of his family members on Saturday in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Tuesday, Temple University officials announced that Contreras Francisco was a chapter president at the fraternity Lambda Theta Phi and had just walked across the graduation stage on Friday.

The university stated, in part:

This is a tragedy in every sense of the word, and we collectively mourn the loss of Daniel and his family members, Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, and Joel E. Contreras Francisco. The loss of their lives represents a heartbreaking end to a week that had been filled with such promise. Just last Friday, Daniel walked into the University College's Commencement ceremony as he was just one class short of earning his bachelor of general studies degree. He was set to start his final class this week.

You can read the full press release here.

Officials also stated in the press release that a vigil will be held for Contreras Francisco on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the campus Bell Tower.

Connecticut State Police say the crash that killed Contreras Francisco and his family took place in the early morning on I-95 North.

Police stated that the Contreras Francisco's SUV collided with the back of a tractor-trailer.

The Philadelphia family died due to the collision, while the tractor-trailer's driver was uninjured, police say.

It is unclear why the Contreras Francisco family was in Connecticut.