4 Philadelphia residents die in overnight crash on I-95N in Connecticut

According to Connecticut State Police, the two-car crash took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WPVI) -- Four Philadelphia residents have died in an overnight crash in Connecticut.

According to Connecticut State Police, the two-car crash took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday on I-95 North in Stamford.

Investigators found that a tractor-trailer was driving down I-95 when an SUV failed to stop and slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Both cars came to an uncontrolled rest in the center lane of the highway.

Connecticut police say all four passengers in the SUV died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, 59-year-old Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, 29-year-old Joel E. Contreras Francisco, and 23-year-old Daniel Contreras Francisco.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation at this time.