Delco teacher, baseball coach accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester High School teacher and baseball coach is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers.

Daniel Waters, 57, of Glen Mills, faces more than 24 charges, 18 of which are felonies, including indecent sexual contact with minors and endangering welfare of children.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Waters used his position to prey on at least two boys -- a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, and he fears there may be more victims.

"He purchased a firearm to give it to one of those juveniles. As if we don't have enough of a problem with juveniles with access to guns in our society. He's doing this to get this kid to have sexual contact with him," Stollsteimer said.

Waters is also accused of providing the victims with alcohol and drugs.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking witnesses or possible victims to reach out to the Media Station at 484-840-1000.

The Chester Upland School District released the following statement on the charges:

"Recently, a Chester Upland School District (CUSD) teacher was arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. CUSD officials issued the below statement about the incident:



Chester Upland School District officials are stunned to learn that one of our high school teachers allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. We share in the shock and disappointment that this news brings to the public, especially to our staff, students, and Chester community.

CUSD officials only recently became aware of this incident when we were contacted by the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division and the Chester Police Department (CPD). Since then, we have been actively cooperating with CPD and the Pennsylvania State Police during their ongoing joint investigation. Our priority is to provide the necessary support to local and state law enforcement and ensure a comprehensive investigation takes place.



The behavior alleged in this incident is completely unacceptable and contradicts the values and expectations we uphold within our school district. Safeguarding the well-being of our students is our top priority.



We know that this incident may raise serious concerns among parents, families, and CUSD stakeholders. We will be providing support to our staff and families, and encourage anyone who has questions to reach out to a school administrator.



As the investigation remains ongoing, we will continue to actively cooperate with authorities, providing any necessary assistance, and taking appropriate actions based on the information as it unfolds.



We will disseminate important updates as soon as they are appropriate and in line with the investigation's progress.



This is a troubling incident that will take a collaborative effort to navigate through. We would like to thank CUSD personnel and families for being patient as the investigation process unfolds.



We remain committed to upholding our responsibilities, fostering a safe and conducive learning environment, and ensuring the well-being of our students."