SUV pulled from Darby Creek after missing man's remains found earlier this month

When the man went missing on December 4, 2003, he went to pick up two children from the babysitter and never showed up.
By
Chopper 6 video: SUV removed from Darby Creek

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews removed an SUV from the Darby Creek on Monday morning after divers found human remains in the vehicle earlier this month.

The Action Cam was live at Stingers Waterfront in Ridley Township, Delaware County as the crane removed the vehicle.

Ridley Township police said volunteer divers with a company called Adventures With Purpose had been contacted by the missing person's family, who hoped to help provide closure as to what happened to their loved one.

"When the man went missing on December 4, 2003, he went to pick up two children from the babysitter and never showed up at the babysitter's house," said Captain James Dougherty of the Ridley Township Police Department during an interview earlier this month.

The divers called police after making the grisly discovery on March 19.

Adventures With Purpose says it specializes in cold cases where vehicles are involved. It uses sonar technology to track them underwater.

Police say the docks have not been replaced in the nearly 20 years since the man went missing, and divers say one of the dock's piling punctured the hood of the vehicle.

The man's identity has not yet been released.
