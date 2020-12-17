dashcam video

Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions

By 6abc Digital Staff
COLLIER TWP., Pennsylvania -- It was a close call for two EMS workers during the nor'easter in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Dashcam video posted to Facebook by the Collier Township EMS on Tuesday afternoon showed the intense moments.

According to officials, the EMS crew was on the scene for a minor accident.

They were checking the occupants of a vehicle for injuries when the dashcam video showed a pickup truck turning the corner.

RELATED: Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
EMBED More News Videos

Snowfall blankets the Delaware Valley during Nor'easter



It appeared the driver came around the turn too quickly, and with the snowy conditions, the truck slammed into the EMS vehicle.

The two EMS workers and another person were able to make out of the street just in time.

"This is a reminder to please slow down and use caution, not only in this weather, but all the time," Collier Township EMS said.

The Facebook video and message has been shared more than 4,000 times since it was posted.

The Collier Township EMS is hoping the warning prevents another scene like this one.

"Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful," they said.

RELATED: Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Annie McCormick reports after winter storm hits Philadelphia on Dec. 16, 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniawinter stormnor'eastersnowdashcam videoweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DASHCAM VIDEO
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Dashcam Video: Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car
Philly officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Police dashcam video shows Philly protest spill onto I-676
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, plenty of snow to shovel
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics
Show More
Cleanup begins as snow and ice fall in Bucks County
Over 100 calls for service during height of storm in Delco
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News