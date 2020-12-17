Weather

Nor'easter brings heavy snow, wintry mix to Philadelphia region

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major snowstorm rolled into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow to parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and a wintry mix and rain the closer you traveled to the shore.

In Philadelphia, the National Weather Service reported 6.3 inches of snow -- the most since March 21, 2018. That's 1,001 days!





The snow really came down in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, where as much as 11.8 inches of snow was recorded.

We also spotted some children playing by the Christmas tree, while others rushed to seek shelter indoors. Even in the snow, many are still adhered to mask mandates.

EMBED More News Videos

Lehigh Valley hit hard with heavy snow



PennDOT was hard at work keeping drivers safe in the Lehigh Valley.

"It coming down at a pretty good clip and they are going to keep out there plowing overnight into the morning throughout the day tomorrow until we get everything clear," said PennDOT District Officer Ron Young.

SEE ALSO: Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast

In Allentown, some travelers were trying to get home during the height of the storm.

"Highways are getting slick. They are getting slick especially when you get off the interstate," said Josh Haeuser of Nazareth.

EMBED More News Videos

TaRhonda Thomas reports from snow-covered Chester County, Pa. on Dec. 16, 2020.



In Chester County, the first flakes started to fall in Phoenixville at around 1 p.m. By 2 p.m., the roads were slushy and snow-packed.

"I'm just going home and staying home. I just came to get what I need to bring to the house," said Mike Harper as he stopped by a store.

The National Weather Service recorded 7 inches of snow in parts of the county.

SEE ALSO: Delays, travels restrictions in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

Chester County is under a winter weather warning which will last until 10 a.m. Thursday. Government offices closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, as the snow started to accumulate.

The Borough of Phoenixville declared a snow emergency, prohibiting cars from parking along the roadways designated as snow routes. The order is to ensure snowplows have enough room to maneuver in the storm.

For three-year-old Knox and other children around the region, there's nothing quite like a white Christmas. Knox was making snow angels and throwing snowballs in Wayne, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon.



"Pretty excited because he hasn't had a real snow day yet," said mother Nicole Washington of Wayne. "Last year, there was hardly any snow. So excited to get him out there and playing."

EMBED More News Videos

Jaclyn Lee reports on the latest winter weather conditions in Wayne, Pennsylvania.



For some, the flakes are a nice reprieve from the exhausting year that has been 2020.

During the height of the storm, Delaware County officials say first responders assisted with over 100 emergencies, including a multi-vehicle pile-up on I-95 in Ridley.

"I think seven people had to be transported. Once again it shows the strain we put on our EMS systems during this COVID period. Seven ambulances getting to I-95 during a snowstorm is a big task in our county," said Timothy Boyce, director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

In downtown Reading, snow blowers hummed as some people got a head start on the cleanup.

EMBED More News Videos

Dann Cuellar reports at winter storm hits Delaware County, Pa. on Dec. 16, 2020.



Roughly a half-foot of snow fell in Berks County, much of it over just a couple of hours.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran says, "During this snowstorm, I am going to ask once again to be good neighbors to everyone. Check on the elderly."

EMBED More News Videos

Chad Pradelli reports at winter storm hits Reading, Pa. on Dec. 16, 2020.



In South Philadelphia, resident Christina says the first snow is "always a bit of magic."

"It makes everything seem cleaner. It makes this year, which has been a little bit challenging, it makes it a little more bearable and a little more festive this time of year," says Christina.

The flakes bringing back memories of her children, for 83-year-old Elizabeth Moto. "All I remember is them being young and happy, playing," she says.

EMBED More News Videos

Annie McCormick reports after winter storm hits Philadelphia on Dec. 16, 2020.



For some, the bigger concern isn't the roads, but what comes once you get to the house.

"Headed home. Hopefully, I'll have a parking space. If not, I'm driving back here to park and walking back home," says Ron Ashworth who is prepared to walk 12 blocks, but only if he has to.

Bucks County officials are asking residents to give them time to clear the roads after several inches of snow fell Wednesday night. We found plenty of people working out in the snow and enjoying it.

"If you're not out here plowing or trying to keep the roads clean, just stay home," said Gavi Verona of G.L. & Sons Landscaping. He had multiple crews working in Warrington Township, clearing the snow from large parking lots.

EMBED More News Videos

Trish Hartman reports from snow-covered Doylestown, Pa. on December 16, 2020.



"Right now I'm taking advantage. There's not too much snow. I'm taking food, hot soup to my guys," said Verona.

Once the sun went down and the flakes turned to ice, the roads were pretty empty, except for plow crews in Warrington.

The nor'easter brought a wintry mix and rain to parts of South Jersey.

"We urge you to please take it slow and use common sense and caution," said Governor Phil Murphy.

EMBED More News Videos

Beccah Hendrickson reports at winter storm hits Pennsauken Township, NJ on Dec. 16, 2020.



The state has deployed nearly 4,000 plows and spreaders to treat roads during the storm, but the thick snow still accumulated on major roads like Route 30 in Lawnside and also caused visibility issues in places such as Lakeview Drive in Voorhees Township.

"It kind of brings back the normal times, the normalcy of things in a sense. It kind of takes our minds away from the crazy pandemic that's going on," said Charles Giddins of Pennsauken.

The NWS reported 3.9 inches of snow in Salem County, 6.5 inches of snow in Cherry Hill and .5 inches of snow in Cumberland County.

Officials said they didn't expect the winter blast to disrupt COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which began Monday for frontline health care workers, the first group of Americans to get the shots. The first 3 million shots are being strictly limited to those workers and to nursing home residents.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that the government is tracking the vaccine shipments precisely, has staffers already in place to receive them and believes the companies transporting them can navigate the storm.

"This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping. They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it," he told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends."

With 35 vaccine deliveries to New Jersey hospitals expected over the next day or two, Murphy said his administration was focused on making sure they continued, including by exempting vaccine delivery trucks from a storm-related prohibition on commercial traffic on some highways. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state's first-round vaccine shipment had already been distributed to some 90 hospitals, with the next delivery not due until roughly Tuesday, well after the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvanianew jerseyphiladelphiawinter stormsnowwinterweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers during storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, plenty of snow to shovel
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics
Show More
Cleanup begins as snow and ice fall in Bucks County
Over 100 calls for service during height of storm in Delco
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News