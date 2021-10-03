woman assaulted

Man accused of attacking pregnant woman at SEPTA station now in custody

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line.
By
Police: Man wanted for assault on pregnant woman in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A knife-wielding man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman earlier this week at a SEPTA station is now in custody, according to police.

SEPTA police say 26-year-old David Dash approached the 20-year-old pregnant victim from behind and put a knife to her throat as she waited at a fare kiosk.

He then fled the scene after the victim was able to escape.

Dash was arrested on Sunday. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

The woman was treated for a laceration to the neck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the SEPTA Transit Police Department at (215) 580-8111.

